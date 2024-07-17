Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.