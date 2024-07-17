Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in June

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKHPF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- What is Put Option Volume?
- High-Profile EV Stock: A Long Shot, Loser or Legend-Killer?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is It Time to Step Back into This Retailer’s Stock?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- This Aviation Stock Takes Flight on Cathie Wood Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.