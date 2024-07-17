Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in June

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKHPF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

