Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,900 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 1,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.5 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIF opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$8.51 and a twelve month high of C$11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.06.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- High-Profile EV Stock: A Long Shot, Loser or Legend-Killer?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is It Time to Step Back into This Retailer’s Stock?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- This Aviation Stock Takes Flight on Cathie Wood Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.