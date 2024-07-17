Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,900 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 1,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.5 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIF opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$8.51 and a twelve month high of C$11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.06.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

