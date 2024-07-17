BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

BKU stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 202.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 145.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

