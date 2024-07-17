Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.26) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 496.90 ($6.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 495.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 491.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,258.64, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.56).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.26), for a total value of £569.94 ($739.13). 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.