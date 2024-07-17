Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Baxter International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of BAX opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

