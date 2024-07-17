BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.31% and a return on equity of 82.64%. The company had revenue of $486.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

