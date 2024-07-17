BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,530,000 after acquiring an additional 462,290 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.16.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $613.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

