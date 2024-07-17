Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Belden were worth $21,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,403,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after buying an additional 224,486 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after buying an additional 209,052 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Belden by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,156,000 after buying an additional 92,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

