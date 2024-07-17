Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC)

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s current price.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

Shares of Sable Offshore stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Sable Offshore has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45.

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In related news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sable Offshore news, CEO James C. Flores purchased 100,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,067,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sable Offshore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth $32,880,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

