Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,200 shares.The stock last traded at $283.45 and had previously closed at $288.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

