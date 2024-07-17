Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.69. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 1,326,983 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,647 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 885,217 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth $1,558,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

