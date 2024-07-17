Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 66,814 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $15.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OBDE

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth about $510,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,649,000.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.