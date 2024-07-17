BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

