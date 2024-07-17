BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 34,567 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

