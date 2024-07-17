Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

BPF.UN stock opened at C$16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The company has a market cap of C$354.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.60. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.45 and a twelve month high of C$16.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BPF.UN

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.