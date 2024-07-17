Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

BPF.UN stock opened at C$16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The company has a market cap of C$354.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.60. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.45 and a twelve month high of C$16.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Stories

