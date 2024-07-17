BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BP by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 124,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of BP by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

