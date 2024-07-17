Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.28

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Brickability Group Price Performance
BRCK opened at GBX 72.43 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Brickability Group has a one year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 78 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.64 million, a P/E ratio of 805.56 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brickability Group
In other Brickability Group news, insider Susan McErlain acquired 15,822 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £12,024.72 ($15,594.24). In related news, insider Mike Gant sold 129,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £86,769.69 ($112,527.16). Also, insider Susan McErlain acquired 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £12,024.72 ($15,594.24). Insiders own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brickability Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.