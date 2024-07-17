Brickley Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 77,361 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 2,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 69,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.72.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $449.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

