Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

