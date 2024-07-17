Brunswick Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Brunswick has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.
Brunswick Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68.
Insider Activity
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
