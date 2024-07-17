Brunswick Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Brunswick has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Brunswick Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

