BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 171.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RZLT. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.20. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 57,124 shares of company stock worth $220,314 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rezolute by 25.0% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

