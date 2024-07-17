BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of BWX Technologies worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

BWXT stock opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.