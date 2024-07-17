Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

