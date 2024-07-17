Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 970,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after acquiring an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after acquiring an additional 746,409 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 638,762 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,404,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

