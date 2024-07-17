Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

