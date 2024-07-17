Capreit (TSE:CAR) Upgraded to Hold by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$275.82 million during the quarter.
Capreit Announces Dividend
