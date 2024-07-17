Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $110.97

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.97, but opened at $114.98. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $114.81, with a volume of 76,383 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

