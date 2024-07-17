Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,774,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 1,238,580 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.