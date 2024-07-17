CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

CNP opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

