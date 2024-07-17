ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 6.1%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 3,146,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 14,225,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 19.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 752.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.