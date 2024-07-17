Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $327.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

