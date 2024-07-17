Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,169,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 1,238,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHLWF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $1.73.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
