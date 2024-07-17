Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.11.

CHDN opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,137,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Churchill Downs by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,347,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,547,000 after purchasing an additional 246,769 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $26,384,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

