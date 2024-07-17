Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of CRUS opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

