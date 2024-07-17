Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Citizens Financial Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of CIWV opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.
About Citizens Financial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.