CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $15.85

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $16.96. CleanSpark shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 3,448,621 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Trading Up 8.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.