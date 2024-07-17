Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,158,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 8,766,457 shares.The stock last traded at $16.26 and had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 976.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 244,517 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 336.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.