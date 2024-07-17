Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.93.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
