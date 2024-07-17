Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Articles

