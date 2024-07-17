Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.60.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
