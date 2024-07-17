Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,161.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOF opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average is $212.83.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.