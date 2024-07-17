Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
UTF opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.99.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.