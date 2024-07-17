Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $218.02

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $218.02, but opened at $229.38. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $234.90, with a volume of 1,682,257 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.65.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,056 shares of company stock worth $63,524,443 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

