Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,470 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of PHM opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

