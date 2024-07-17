Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,053,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.