Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 495,409 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $6.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

