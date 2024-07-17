Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $139.08 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

