Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Block by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Block by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,673 shares of company stock worth $9,188,222 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

