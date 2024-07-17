Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $9,139,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of OneMain by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

