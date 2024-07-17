Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.14. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

